The Beths’ power pop anthems: A look into their latest single and Tiny Desk concert

The Beths, the power-pop quartet from New Zealand, are back with a new single, “Watching The Credits,” a track recorded during the sessions of their critically acclaimed 2022 album, Expert In A Dying Field.

This New Zealand quartet has been making waves in the indie rock scene since the release of their breakout debut, Future Me Hates Me, in 2018, which Pitchfork hailed as “one of the most impressive indie-rock debuts of the year.” And with their latest album, Expert In A Dying Field, which has landed on the shortlist for this year’s Taite Music Prize, they’ve solidified their status as one of the great guitar-pop bands of the moment.

The Beths have some pretty heavy weight fans, with Phoebe Bridgers recently sharing with Charli XCX in an interview that “[‘Jump Rope Gazers’] fills me with unbridled joy.

Their trademark inflatable fish and undeniable charm have also helped to make them a force to be reckoned with on stage, as evidenced by their sold-out North American tour and appearances at festivals such as Laneway 2023, Bonnaroo, and Newport Folk Festival. And with upcoming support slots for The National and a sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl supporting Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, The Beths are clearly on the rise.

Their third album, Expert In A Dying Field, marks the band’s greatest leap yet, with 12 electrifying new tracks showcasing a new level of confidence and meant to be experienced live. Rolling Stone praised the album’s “Beatles-level melodic smarts,” while The Line of Best Fit called it an “overwhelmingly thrilling record.” It’s no wonder why the album won Album of the Year, Best Group, and Best Alternative Artist at New Zealand’s Aotearoa Music Awards.

