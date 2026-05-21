The Boys finale draws 57 million viewers while fans complain

The Boys is finishing its run in a familiar modern-TV contradiction: the internet is mad, and the audience is bigger than ever.

The fifth and final season of the series is averaging about 57 million viewers per episode globally, according to Amazon.

That makes it the show’s biggest season yet, even with only five weeks of data included.

That places the season among the streamer’s top-performing originals overall. It also helped drive what Amazon says is its biggest three-week surge for any title on the platform.

Online, the mood has been less celebratory.

Some viewers have complained that the season is slowing down too much, with criticism ranging from “too much filler” to comparisons with divisive finales like Game of Thrones.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Kripke said reading social media can make it feel like a small group of voies represents everyone watching.

In his words, the viewing numbers are a reminder that “the online world is not the actual world.”

Part of the slower pacing comes down to logistics: this season has more than a dozen major characters to wrap up, all with their own arcs and exits to service.

The final episode, running just over an hour, airs this week, closing out the main story of The Boys.

But the universe isn’t actually ending. Prequel series Vought Rising is already in development for next year, meaning the franchise is continuing exactly like the sprawling superhero universes it once existed to parody.

What started as a satire of endless cape-driven franchising is now, increasingly, a franchise that keeps expanding its own universe between spin-offs, prequels, and future extensions.

So while parts of the internet are debating pacing, Amazon is looking at something simpler.

People are still watching.