Subtle, musical, and quietly powerful ๐ŸŽ›๏ธ๐ŸŒฟ

The Clover by JHS Pedals is a refined preamp and booster that brings studio-quality tone to your pedalboard in the most low-key, elegant way possible. Inspired by the legendary BOSS FA-1 โ€” a favourite of The Edge, David Gilmour, and Rory Gallagher โ€” The Clover is all about tonal enhancement without the fuss โšก๐ŸŽธ

Right out of the box, itโ€™s clear this pedal was built with care. You get touch-sensitive gain, responsive EQ shaping, and a vibe that elevates everything you stack it with. Whether you play electric, acoustic, or bass, it fits in seamlessly ๐ŸŽš๏ธ

Letโ€™s break it down ๐Ÿ”

๐ŸŽ›๏ธ Volume Control

The gain stage is exceptionally touchy in the best way. Dial in a clean boost that responds to your playing dynamics, or push your amp a little harder without losing clarity.

๐ŸŽš๏ธ 3-Band EQ

Shape your tone with real precision. The bass, mid, and treble knobs are super responsive and let you add subtle colour or bold sculpting depending on your rig.

๐ŸŽ›๏ธ EQ Mode Switch

Flip between three settings โ€” Full EQ, No Mids, or No EQ โ€” depending on how much shaping you want in the chain. Handy for switching between instruments or styles mid-set.

๐Ÿ”‰ Low Cut Switch

Tucked neatly on the side, this rolls off lows at around 200Hz. Itโ€™s perfect for tightening things up, removing mud, and focusing your tone without losing warmth.

๐Ÿ”Œ Balanced Line Out

A hidden gem for acoustic or bass players. The high-fidelity line out and lift switch let you go straight to the board with confidence and clarity ๐ŸŽค

What really stood out was how The Clover reacts when paired with an overdrive. It adds grit, bite, and focus in a way that feels natural โ€” like revealing something that was already there, just waiting to be heard ๐ŸŽถ๐Ÿ”ฅ

It doesnโ€™t scream for attention, but it makes everything around it sound better. If youโ€™re chasing pro-level tone that doesnโ€™t fight your gear but elevates it, The Clover is that rare pedal that quietly gets the job done ๐Ÿ’Ž