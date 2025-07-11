Subtle, musical, and quietly powerful 🎛️🌿

The Clover by JHS Pedals is a refined preamp and booster that brings studio-quality tone to your pedalboard in the most low-key, elegant way possible. Inspired by the legendary BOSS FA-1 — a favourite of The Edge, David Gilmour, and Rory Gallagher — The Clover is all about tonal enhancement without the fuss ⚡🎸

Right out of the box, it’s clear this pedal was built with care. You get touch-sensitive gain, responsive EQ shaping, and a vibe that elevates everything you stack it with. Whether you play electric, acoustic, or bass, it fits in seamlessly 🎚️

Let’s break it down 🔍

🎛️ Volume Control

The gain stage is exceptionally touchy in the best way. Dial in a clean boost that responds to your playing dynamics, or push your amp a little harder without losing clarity.

🎚️ 3-Band EQ

Shape your tone with real precision. The bass, mid, and treble knobs are super responsive and let you add subtle colour or bold sculpting depending on your rig.

🎛️ EQ Mode Switch

Flip between three settings — Full EQ, No Mids, or No EQ — depending on how much shaping you want in the chain. Handy for switching between instruments or styles mid-set.

🔉 Low Cut Switch

Tucked neatly on the side, this rolls off lows at around 200Hz. It’s perfect for tightening things up, removing mud, and focusing your tone without losing warmth.

🔌 Balanced Line Out

A hidden gem for acoustic or bass players. The high-fidelity line out and lift switch let you go straight to the board with confidence and clarity 🎤

What really stood out was how The Clover reacts when paired with an overdrive. It adds grit, bite, and focus in a way that feels natural — like revealing something that was already there, just waiting to be heard 🎶🔥

It doesn’t scream for attention, but it makes everything around it sound better. If you’re chasing pro-level tone that doesn’t fight your gear but elevates it, The Clover is that rare pedal that quietly gets the job done 💎