Bethesda Plays a Sweet Symphony for Skyblivion Modders with Oblivion Remastered Keys

Bethesda has gifted the entire Skyblivion modding team with keys to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

That’s right, those foot soldiers on the frontlines of the Oblivion mod, Skyblivion, got a cool surprise from the developer.

In a post on BlueSky that’s been buzzing like the latest hit single, the Skyblivion team shared the news of Bethesda’s generous outreach.

“As die-hard fans, we’re completely blown away by this grand gesture of Bethesda gifting Oblivion Remastered game keys to our entire modding team! We’re over the moon with gratitude. Thanks a million, Bethesda!”

For those out of the loop, Skyblivion is a fan-made remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, orchestrated by the TESRenewal volunteer modding group.

It’s a bit like your all-time favourite band getting back together for a reunion tour, but with a fresh new sound. They’re using Bethesda’s Creation Engine to breathe new life into Oblivion via the game’s sequel, Skyrim.

It’s been a labor of love for over a decade, starting as a simple cover and evolving into a fully-fledged remake with some killer new features and even fresh content. It’s set to drop this year, and the anticipation is building up like a crescendo.

Not a Battle of the Bands, but a Harmonious Collaboration

Rumors have been swirling like a wild mosh pit about an official Oblivion remaster. Some fans speculated that Bethesda was trying to upstage Skyblivion with their own version due to the suspiciously close release timing.

The Skyblivion team, however, quashed these rumors in their recent statement, saying that Bethesda has “always been supportive of community projects like ours” and that “there’s no need for any comparisons or a sense of competition” between the two games.

It’s all about the love of the game, folks.

Oblivion Remastered doesn’t have official mod support, but fans have been cooking up an array of unofficial mods faster than you can say “encore.”

Skyblivion, on the other hand, won’t be taking a bow on console at all. Oblivion Remastered doesn’t feature the new and refurbished content that Skyblivion has promised.

However, it does come with a horse armor DLC right at launch for Deluxe Edition buyers – a little bonus track if you will.

Both versions have their unique vibes, with different takes on how much Skyrim-ness should be incorporated into a retread of Oblivion.

You can jam to Oblivion Remastered right now, but for Skyblivion, you’ll have to wait just a smidge longer.

In the end, it’s all about the joy of the game and the shared love for Elder Scrolls. Bethesda’s gesture of gifting the Oblivion Remastered keys to the Skyblivion team is a beautiful testament to that.

It’s a sweet symphony that resonates with gamers everywhere, reminding us all that in the grand concert of gaming, we’re all playing on the same team.