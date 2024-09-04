A modern-day embodiment of classic Rock n Roll, the Enmore Hotel oozes good times and cold beers

Stationed just a stone’s throw down the road from Enmore Theatre, the Enmore Hotel doubles as a live music venue and a good old-fashioned pub.

With live music every Saturday from 9 til late among a handful of other events including a pool comp and Rock n Roll bingo, this venue holds a signature style of class reminiscent of Angus Young’s school blazer.

From its fine selection of the coldest beers ranging from Grifter Brewing to Young Henrys, and an AC/DC pinball machine, the Enmore Hotel is a classic Sydney venue.

While the hotel has no bistro it makes up for it in its delicious authentic London-style pies & jaffles.

Built in 1879, its exceedingly simplistic class has built its reputation as one of the most chilled-out spots in Sydney to unwind for a drink.

199 Enmore Rd, Enmore.

02 9171 0847

