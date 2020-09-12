The finalists from the Comedy Wildlife awards will have you in stitches

The finalists from the Comedy Wildlife Photography awards have been announced, and as always, they’re absolutely hilarious.

Every few months the universe is gifted the mother of all animal photography competitions in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, and this latest round will have you in stitches. From photobombing giraffes to a turtle emitting serious ‘fuck 2020’ vibes, you’ll love them all.

Check out the finalists below!

How your siblings act when there’s food to share:

This turtle that’s definitely just going through a phase:

This gorgeous bear just saying hello:

When you’re finally ready for your selfie close-up:

This adorable conversation (please be a conversation):

Whatever startled this dude:

This kingfisher that is an absolute rebel:

Those girls gossiping in high school really haven’t changed:

People definitely already have their favourites, and the Twitter-verse is giving them the best captions: