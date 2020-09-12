The finalists from the Comedy Wildlife awards will have you in stitches

The finalists from the Comedy Wildlife Photography awards have been announced, and as always, they’re absolutely hilarious.
Every few months the universe is gifted the mother of all animal photography competitions in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, and this latest round will have you in stitches. From photobombing giraffes to a turtle emitting serious ‘fuck 2020’ vibes, you’ll love them all.
Check out the finalists below!
How your siblings act when there’s food to share:
This turtle that’s definitely just going through a phase:
This gorgeous bear just saying hello:
When you’re finally ready for your selfie close-up:
This adorable conversation (please be a conversation):
Whatever startled this dude:
This kingfisher that is an absolute rebel:
Those girls gossiping in high school really haven’t changed:
People definitely already have their favourites, and the Twitter-verse is giving them the best captions:
Penguins On A Bar Crawl by Christina Holfelder should win The 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Award #ComedyWildlife #Falklands #photography pic.twitter.com/1B5QIoKCxM
— Neil R Bradley (@neilrbradley) September 11, 2020
Breaking news: England v West Indies upstaged by squirrel.
Photo Credit: Annelie Henn#englandcricket #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #squirrel #widereceiver @affinitybyserif @thinkTANKphoto @Seriancamp @BornFreeFDN @SpectrumLab @BBCSport #Cricket #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/BO7P65w2DC
— Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) July 8, 2020
Homeschooling. Nothin more need be said. Credit: Brigitta Moser #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #baboons @BornFreeFDN @affinitybyserif @thinktankphoto @nikoneurope @alexwalkerserian @pj_hicks @sullamphoto #homeschooling #givemestrength #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/PuwIZc7POS
— Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) June 9, 2020
‘Take a step back my friend… that ain’t 1.5 metres’. Credit: Petr Sochman. #roseringedparakeet #kaudullanationalpark #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #parakeets @affinitybyserif @thinktankphoto @nikoneurope @alexwalkerserian @pj_hicks @sullamphoto #talktothehand #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/BaCInOqe7s
— Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) June 8, 2020
Sometimes you just need to shut your eyes, cross your arms and enjoy the silence. Credit: Sue Hollis. @BornFreeFDN @affinitybyserif @thinkTANKphoto @UKNikon @Seriancamp #comedywildlife #funnyanimals #penguins @katehumble @rickygervais #seals pic.twitter.com/BgPwG1gKhL
— Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (@ComedyWildlife) May 25, 2020