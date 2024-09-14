The FO’s deliver an important message with sensitivity on new single ‘Uncle John’

Diverse genres and candid lyricism form the backdrop of ‘Uncle John’, the new single from rock trio The FO’s.

The FO’s have delivered a timely and incisive message with ‘Uncle John’, a contemplative soft rock track that offers a siren call around the lingering effects of childhood sexual abuse.

The track sees the trio dip into indie rock stylings with warm guitar melodies and subtle driving percussion.

While the instrumentation of the track is initially sparse, carried only by the sunlit riffs and the vulnerable power of the vocals, The FO’s further deepen their sound with introduction of new sounds.

There’s traces of Brazilian-style bossa nova with calm, syncopated rhythms and elegant grooves, and the overall feel of Argentinian rock in the vein of Luis Alberto Spinetta.

Later, the band even ventures into heavier territory, with gravelly vocals and punchier instrumentation.

These more impactful moments arrive on the chorus, where The FO’s lean into their anthemic rock flairs with strident guitars and thunderous drum rolls.

Elsewhere, the trio even incorporate more atmospheric flourishes, with glittering electronic keys forming an ambient backdrop on the chorus.

The band return to the track’s more gentle grooves on the outro, which brims with hazy vocal distortion and the same rustic guitar riffs that opened the song.

To deliver such an eclectic range of sounds is one thing, but The FO’s pair it with a poignant message that speaks to music’s ability to empower and enact change.

Citing the troubling statistics around the rates of children who have been victim of sexual abuse across the world, the band wrote ‘Uncle John’ as not only a vessel for these stories to be heard, but a rallying cry about the urgency of change.

‘Uncle John’ sees The FO’s adopt the persona of a young boy unearthing repressed memories about his predatory relative.

“It’s safe in my imaginary world,” the song’s persona croons, “I don’t want to leave my room.”

In one of the track’s more heartbreaking moments, the character pleads with his mother to not be left with his uncle, because he “can’t stay with him alone.”

It’s a testament to The FO’s’ artistry that this important topic can be handled with such sensitivity and vulnerability, and stands as an example of music’s ability to be a force for good.

Listen to The FO’s new single ‘Uncle John’ via Spotify below.