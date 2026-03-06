The Gnomes invaded the Live from Happy studio for a blistering performance of ‘The Price Of Smoke Blues,’ delivering their signature blend of 60s-inspired garage rock with a contemporary punch.

The Frankston four-piece (Jay Millar, Ned Capp, Olly Katsianis, and Ethan Robins) brought raw energy and tight harmonies to the intimate session.

The appearance follows hot on the heels of their acclaimed debut album, which picked up 3RRR Album of the Week honours and rave reviews from MOJO, Creem, and Classic Rock overseas.

Special thanks to Almighty, Pig Hog Cables, and Stringjoy for making the session possible.

The Gnomes’ debut album is available everywhere now, and while you’re here check ’em out on Instagram!