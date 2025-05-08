‘The Hunt for Gollum’ Set for December 2027 – Andy Serkis Directs & Stars

Andy Serkis directs and stars in the LOTR spin-off, diving into untold Middle-earth lore.

Warner Bros. has locked in December 17, 2027 as the release date for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, with Andy Serkis returning as the iconic creature—this time as both actor and director.

The film, scripted by LOTR trilogy veterans Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens alongside Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, will explore untold Gollum stories between The Hobbit and Fellowship of the Ring, including his pursuit by Gandalf and Aragorn.

Peter Jackson produces the project, reuniting the Oscar-winning team behind the original films, which grossed $5.9 billion collectively.

While Warner Bros. plans a second Middle-earth film, casting remains uncertain: Ian McKellen (Gandalf) and Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn) have expressed cautious interest, contingent on creative fit.

The announcement follows the underwhelming performance of 2023’s anime War of the Rohirrim ($20.6M worldwide), but hopes are high for Serkis’ live-action return.