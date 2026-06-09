Here’s The Jungle Giants’ Experiencing Feelings of Joy tour setlist and set times

The Brisbane indie favourites have hit the road with a fresh setlist packed with new material, and plenty of dancefloor moments.

After years of building one of Australia‘s most reliable live reputations, The Jungle Giants are back on the road for their biggest headline run in years.

The band’s Experiencing Feelings of Joy tour officially launched at Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal before rolling into a sold-out night at Melbourne’s Forum on June 6, where fans got their first proper taste of the group’s new era live.

Blending fresh material from their 2026 album with the indie-dance staples that helped define the band’s career, the set balanced nostalgia with forward momentum.

Opening the night was Melbourne indie-pop outfit DIVEBAR YOUTH, who have been joining the tour on select dates.

Frontman Sam Hales and company wasted no time introducing the new record, opening with recent single ‘Tell Me How It Feels’ before moving through a set packed with crowd favourites including ‘She’s a Riot’, ‘Love Signs’ and the inevitable encore pairing of ‘Feel the Way I Do’ and ‘Heavy Hearted’.

If you’re heading along to one of the remaining dates, this is what you can expect.

The Jungle Giants setlist

Tell Me How It Feels

On Your Way Down

Trippin Up

In Her Eyes

Is It Love?

Sending Me Ur Loving

A Moment Like That

Lovesick

Bad Dream

Quiet Ferocity

She’s a Riot

Love Signs

Used to Be in Love

Encore

Feel the Way I Do

Heavy Hearted

The Jungle Giants Set times

While times may vary slightly between venues, recent shows have followed a schedule similar to:

Doors: 7:00pm

Support: 8:00pm

The Jungle Giants: 9:00pm

Curfew: 10:30–11:00pm

The Jungle Giants Upcoming tour dates

June 12 — Enmore Theatre, Sydney

June 13 — Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra

June 19 — Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

June 20 — Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

June 26 — The Gov, Adelaide

June 27 — Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

With ‘Tell Me How It Feels’ now firmly established as the show’s opening statement, the tour feels designed to usher in a new chapter while still giving longtime fans everything they’ve come for.

For a band whose catalogue has soundtracked countless Australian summers, it’s a reminder that The Jungle Giants remain one of the country’s most dependable live acts.