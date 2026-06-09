Here’s The Jungle Giants’ Experiencing Feelings of Joy tour setlist and set times

The Brisbane indie favourites have hit the road with a fresh setlist packed with new material, and plenty of dancefloor moments.
After years of building one of Australia‘s most reliable live reputations, The Jungle Giants are back on the road for their biggest headline run in years.
The band’s Experiencing Feelings of Joy tour officially launched at Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal before rolling into a sold-out night at Melbourne’s Forum on June 6, where fans got their first proper taste of the group’s new era live.
Blending fresh material from their 2026 album with the indie-dance staples that helped define the band’s career, the set balanced nostalgia with forward momentum.
Opening the night was Melbourne indie-pop outfit DIVEBAR YOUTH, who have been joining the tour on select dates.
Frontman Sam Hales and company wasted no time introducing the new record, opening with recent single ‘Tell Me How It Feels’ before moving through a set packed with crowd favourites including ‘She’s a Riot’, ‘Love Signs’ and the inevitable encore pairing of ‘Feel the Way I Do’ and ‘Heavy Hearted’.
If you’re heading along to one of the remaining dates, this is what you can expect.
The Jungle Giants setlist
Tell Me How It Feels
On Your Way Down
Trippin Up
In Her Eyes
Is It Love?
Sending Me Ur Loving
A Moment Like That
Lovesick
Bad Dream
Quiet Ferocity
She’s a Riot
Love Signs
Used to Be in Love
Encore
Feel the Way I Do
Heavy Hearted
The Jungle Giants Set times
While times may vary slightly between venues, recent shows have followed a schedule similar to:
Doors: 7:00pm
Support: 8:00pm
The Jungle Giants: 9:00pm
Curfew: 10:30–11:00pm
The Jungle Giants Upcoming tour dates
June 12 — Enmore Theatre, Sydney
June 13 — Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra
June 19 — Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
June 20 — Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
June 26 — The Gov, Adelaide
June 27 — Metropolis Fremantle, Perth
With ‘Tell Me How It Feels’ now firmly established as the show’s opening statement, the tour feels designed to usher in a new chapter while still giving longtime fans everything they’ve come for.
For a band whose catalogue has soundtracked countless Australian summers, it’s a reminder that The Jungle Giants remain one of the country’s most dependable live acts.