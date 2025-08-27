The Kid LAROI joins forces with Project Healthy Minds to break the stigma

The Kid LAROI has stepped off the stage and into a powerful new role: mental health advocate.

The chart-topping artist is the face of a new campaign by Project Healthy Minds, a Gen Z-driven nonprofit aiming to smash stigma and connect people with free support.

The public service announcement, produced with Michael D. Ratner and OBB Media, will roll out exclusively in AMC Theatres this September, perfectly timed with National Suicide Prevention Month and ahead of World Mental Health Day (Oct 10).

“Speaking up changed my life, and I want more people to feel safe doing the same,” LAROI said. “Partnering with Project Healthy Minds helps us normalize those conversations and connect fans to real support.”

The campaign will also take centre stage at Project Healthy Minds’ annual World Mental Health Day Festival in New York, amplifying the message that it’s never too early – or too uncool – to get help.