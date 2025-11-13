The Life of Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds Doco In The Works

Babyface is getting the documentary treatment and it feels overdue. The film digs into the life and legacy of Kenneth Babyface Edmonds, one of the architects of modern R and B whose fingerprints are all over the last four decades of music.

Directed by Chris Moukarbel and produced by Kenya Barris, the project follows Babyface from his early days as a quiet prodigy through the era where he became the go to writer and producer for some of the biggest voices in pop and soul. The doc promises rare access, plenty of archival footage and long form interviews that trace how a soft spoken studio wizard ended up shaping entire eras of sound.

Babyface has more hits than most people realise. His writing and production credits cover chart toppers, deep cuts and career defining tracks for artists across generations. The documentary leans into that catalogue but also looks at the personal battles and creative decisions behind it.

For fans, the appeal is obvious. For producers and emerging artists, it is a chance to see how someone with a laser focused sense of melody and craft built a career that still influences the way music is made today.

In case you needed reminding on some of the tracks he’s written:

End of the Road by Boyz II Men

I Will Always Love You soundtrack contributions for Whitney Houston

Take a Bow by Madonna

My My My by Johnny Gill

Breathe Again by Toni Braxton

Un Break My Heart by Toni Braxton

You Mean the World to Me by Toni Braxton

Every Time I Close My Eyes by Babyface featuring Mariah Carey and Kenny G but written in the same era as his work for others

Exhale Shoop Shoop by Whitney Houston

Count On Me by Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans

How Come How Long by Stevie Wonder

Can We Talk by Tevin Campbell

I’m Your Baby Tonight by Whitney Houston

Rock Steady by The Whispers

Red Light Special by TLC

Baby Baby Baby by TLC

Not Gon Cry by Mary J Blige

Soon as I Get Home by Faith Evans

Someone to Love by Jon B

When Can I See You by Babyface but created alongside the same writing sessions for his stable of artists

Another Sad Love Song by Toni Braxton

Superwoman by Karyn White

Love Shoulda Brought You Home by Toni Braxton

Whip Appeal by Babyface but crafted as part of the ecosystem of songs he wrote for others

Two Occasions for The Deele

Queen of the Night soundtrack work for Whitney Houston

On Bended Knee by Boyz II Men

Water Runs Dry by Boyz II Men

For the Cool in You by Babyface written in the same creative period that produced many cuts for other artists