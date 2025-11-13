The Life of Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds Doco In The Works

Babyface is getting the documentary treatment and it feels overdue. The film digs into the life and legacy of Kenneth Babyface Edmonds, one of the architects of modern R and B whose fingerprints are all over the last four decades of music.
Directed by Chris Moukarbel and produced by Kenya Barris, the project follows Babyface from his early days as a quiet prodigy through the era where he became the go to writer and producer for some of the biggest voices in pop and soul. The doc promises rare access, plenty of archival footage and long form interviews that trace how a soft spoken studio wizard ended up shaping entire eras of sound.
Babyface has more hits than most people realise. His writing and production credits cover chart toppers, deep cuts and career defining tracks for artists across generations. The documentary leans into that catalogue but also looks at the personal battles and creative decisions behind it.
For fans, the appeal is obvious. For producers and emerging artists, it is a chance to see how someone with a laser focused sense of melody and craft built a career that still influences the way music is made today.
In case you needed reminding on some of the tracks he’s written:
End of the Road by Boyz II Men
I Will Always Love You soundtrack contributions for Whitney Houston
Take a Bow by Madonna
My My My by Johnny Gill
Breathe Again by Toni Braxton
Un Break My Heart by Toni Braxton
You Mean the World to Me by Toni Braxton
Every Time I Close My Eyes by Babyface featuring Mariah Carey and Kenny G but written in the same era as his work for others
Exhale Shoop Shoop by Whitney Houston
Count On Me by Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans
How Come How Long by Stevie Wonder
Can We Talk by Tevin Campbell
I’m Your Baby Tonight by Whitney Houston
Rock Steady by The Whispers
Red Light Special by TLC
Baby Baby Baby by TLC
Not Gon Cry by Mary J Blige
Soon as I Get Home by Faith Evans
Someone to Love by Jon B
When Can I See You by Babyface but created alongside the same writing sessions for his stable of artists
Another Sad Love Song by Toni Braxton
Superwoman by Karyn White
Love Shoulda Brought You Home by Toni Braxton
Whip Appeal by Babyface but crafted as part of the ecosystem of songs he wrote for others
Two Occasions for The Deele
Queen of the Night soundtrack work for Whitney Houston
On Bended Knee by Boyz II Men
Water Runs Dry by Boyz II Men
For the Cool in You by Babyface written in the same creative period that produced many cuts for other artists