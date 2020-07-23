The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist and more: Happy’s Weekend Reading

On the list for this weekend is the autobiographical graphic work from Adrian Tomine, The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, while Women and Leadership offers up valuable experience and advice from Julia Gillard and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

If I Can’t Have You is Charlotte Levin’s study of love, loss and obsession, the updated version of The Most Dangerous Man measures the ongoing impact of Wikileaks, and finally, a memoir of mental illness, drug abuse and sex work is presented in Money for Something. Let’s check out the list.

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist, Women and Leadership, If I Can’t Have You, The Most Dangerous Man and Money for Something are the best new books for the weekend.

The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist by Adrian Tomine

The iconic comic artist Adrian Tomine manages to squeeze a life’s worth of pain, humour and the complexity of his relationship with art into one book. An insightful visual examination of modern life from one of its keenest observers. Via Faber & Faber.

Women and Leadership by Julia Gillard and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Two women of outstanding accomplishment — former Prime Minister Julia Gillard and economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala — offer expert analysis of women in leadership positions and how they’re viewed in comparison to their male counterparts. For more, visit Penguin.

If I Can’t Have You by Charlotte Levin

A compelling novel which surrounds the life of Constance, a flawed and compassionately rendered protagonist. Themes of loneliness, obsession are explored in this tale, which invites readers to ponder the very limits of love. See Pan Macmillan for more details.

The Most Dangerous Man in the World by Andrew Fowler

Wikileaks and the ongoing saga of its founder, Julian Assange, continues to hold the world’s interest. In this updated edition, Fowler turns a forensic eye toward the man who has made some incredibly powerful enemies throughout the years. Via Melbourne University Press.

Money for Something by Mia Walsch

A riveting memoir which traces the story of Mia Walsch — one that takes us on a tour of a Sydney that’s unknown to most. A first-hand account of the sex work profession told with rare candour. See Echo for more details.