Gerard Way and The Interrupters form The Mock-Ups

A genre-defying new project teaser leaves fans eager for more.

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has sparked excitement by announcing a mysterious new collaborative project titled The Mock-Ups, featuring members of the ska-punk band The Interrupters.

A cryptic social media post from Gauzy Records revealed a teaser for the upcoming single ‘I Wanna Know Your Name,’ showcasing Way on vocals and bass alongside The Interrupters’ Aimee Allen (backing vocals), Kevin Bivona (keys/production), and Jesse Bivona (drums).

Guitarist Michael Schulz and late engineer Doug McKean, who previously worked with My Chemical Romance, are also credited.

The project blends Way’s eclectic solo style with The Interrupters’ signature ska-punk sound, hinting at a dynamic fusion of genres.

While it remains unclear whether The Mock-Ups is a permanent band or a one-off collaboration, the teaser includes lyrical snippets and confirms the single is “coming soon.”

This isn’t the first time Way has collaborated with The Interrupters; their ska cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ featured in Season 2 of Way’s Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G A U Z Y (@gauzyrecords)

The announcement comes amid Way’s busy schedule with My Chemical Romance’s ongoing “Long Live The Black Parade” tour, which includes sold-out North American stadium shows and upcoming international dates in 2026, such as two massive performances at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, unrelated viral conspiracy theories have surfaced on TikTok, accusing Way of “morphing into a demon” during a recent performance, a claim widely mocked by fans who celebrated it as a return to the band’s iconic rebellious spirit.