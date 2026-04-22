The most iconic Coachella surprise guests ever

Coachella is over.

It was filled with many great guest performers, from the last minute Jack White addition, to Brendan Yates joining Blood Orange, Olivia Rodrigo with Addison Rae, and of course, Billie Eilish being Justin Bieber’s ‘One Less Lonely Girl.’

But this year was certainly not the only year that we welcomed surprise musical appearances.

Every year the biggest names on the Coachella lineup invite their friends and idols alike to join them in making a career-defining performance.

They’re the type of performances that fill you with a deep regret if you decided not to go to the set, only for a once in a lifetime collaboration to take place.

So let’s take a look back through time at only a few of the best ever Coachella surprises – because there are just so many – but these are the ones that we’re going to be thinking about for a long time to come.

Madonna with Sabrina Carpenter

Alright, this one was this year, but it’ll go down in history for sure.

Madonna appeared, as though rising from the ashes at Sabrina’s headlining set at weekend two.

Together, the duo performed hits ‘Vogue’ and ‘Like a Prayer,’ and ‘Bring Your Love,’ a brand new track.

Although, reactions from the set rang true to every criticism about the festival – all phones, no dancing.

Gorillaz with Billie EIlish

Eilish brought out Damon Albarn of Gorillaz during her 2022 headline slot.

As one of Eilish’s idols, this was a huge collab.

The pair sang Eilish’s ‘Getting older’ the absolute smash-hit crowd pleaser ‘Feel Good Inc.’

Tyler, The Creator with Frank Ocean

In 2012, Frank Ocean brought Odd Future bandmate, Tyler, The Creator out to perform ‘Analog 2.’

In 2024, at Tyler, The Creator’s headlining set, he performed the pair’s collab track ‘she.’

Tyler joked about having no clue where Frank was, and told the audience to cover his part.

Ah, the good old days.

Zendaya with Labrinth

Labrinth’s 2023 Coachella sets were both huge featuring both Zendaya and Billie Eilish.

Zendaya’s was perhaps the most shocking feature this year, though, marking her first live music appearance in over seven years.

Together, the pair performed ‘I’m Tired’ and ‘All for Us’ from Euphoria.

Lorde with Charli XCX

2025 saw Bratchella, with Charli XCX bringing out Lorde (and Troye Sivan and Billie EIlish.)

The pair performed the ‘Girl, so confusing’ remix live, and settled their beef one of the largest stages in the world.

Olivia Rodrigo with No Doubt

Like mother, like daughter.

At No Doubt’s historical 2024 reunion set, Olivia Rodrigo joined Gwen Stefani for a performance of hit track ‘Bathwater.’

Rocking an “I <3 ND” tank, it was Rodrigo’s first ever Coachella appearance.

Billie Eilish with Lana Del Rey

(Why has Billie Eilish appeared on stage at Coachella for like, six years in a row at this point?)

At Coachella 2024, Eilish joined headliner Lana Del Rey for a beautiful duet on her own track ‘Ocean Eyes’ and Del Rey’s ‘Video Games.’

It was quite the serenade.

Sky Ferreira with Kevin Abstract

Another Coachella 2024 surprise saw Sky Ferrira open his set with a synth-pop cover of Lady A’s 2009 song ‘Need You Now.’

NSYNC with Ariana Grande

At Grande’s 2019 headline set, she initiated the famed NSYNC reunion, sans Justin Timberlake.

The group performed a mashup of ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,’ ‘It Makes Me Ill,’ and finally, ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart.’

Shania Twain with Harry Styles

Shania Twain joining Harry Styles at his 2022 headlining set was an iconic first Coachlla for him.

In matching outfits, the pair performed Twaine’s biggest hits – ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!,’ and ‘You’re Still the One.’

The Jesus and Mary Chain and Scarlett Johansson

At Coachella 2007, the reunited The Jesus and Mary Chain brought out Scarlett Johansson.

She provided the backing vocals for their iconic hit ‘Just Like Honey.’

This was big due to the inclusion of the song in Johansson’s break out role, Lost in Translation (2003).

Destiny’s Child with Beyonce

Beychella 2018.

The most iconic moment of all.

Beyoncé reunited with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion.

In their first performance together since 2015, the group performed a medley of ‘Lose My Breath,’ ‘Say My Name,’ and ‘Soldier.’

And it immediately went down in history.