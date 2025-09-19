Fletcher Moules launches The New Condition with melancholic synth debut Maybe

Clash of Clans’ billion-view director just dropped a melancholic synth banger

Fletcher Moules — yes, the Emmy-winning director behind YouTube’s billion-view Clash of Clans universe and Netflix’s Entergalactic – has turned the camera on himself.

His new project, The New Condition, arrives with debut single Maybe and a video that feels like a late-night drive through your own memory.

Moules isn’t exactly a newcomer. He’s directed Super Bowl commercials starring Liam Neeson and Christoph Waltz, co-written Agent Elvis with Priscilla Presley, and brought Kid Cudi’s animated vision to life. But The New Condition is where things get personal – a creative itch that’s been waiting 20 years to be scratched.

Maybe floats on nostalgic synths, crisp electric drums and Moules’ raw vocal delivery, landing somewhere between The 1975 and The Cure – shimmering and melancholic in equal measure.

The video dives into the hot-button world of AI art, with Moules using Google’s Flow Veo3 to sculpt a surreal, cinematic journey out of his own imagery and licensed prompts.

The result is a piece that feels both deeply human and eerily futuristic — very much in step with the detached romance of 2025.

Mixed by Mark Saunders (The Cure, Erasure, Depeche Mode) and mastered by Matt Colton (Blur, Charli XCX, New Order), Maybe might just be the first page of your next favourite playlist.