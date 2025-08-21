Cancel Your Plans: You Can Binge All Ten Eps of The Paper at Once

The Paper hits Binge this September, and you can smash out the whole season in one go

Fans of The Office have been counting down the days for its long-teased spinoff The Paper, and now there’s even more reason to be excited (or concerned, depending on your bingeing stamina).

Instead of a slow weekly rollout, Peacock has confirmed that all 10 episodes of Season 1 will drop at once on September 4, 2025.

For Aussie fans, that means the series will land on Binge the same day, letting you burn through the newsroom antics of the Toledo Truth Teller in a single sitting.

Originally planned as a staggered release, the switch to the “all-in-one” binge model shows the streamer is banking on viewers wanting to get stuck into this world fast, and maybe even re-watch like they did with The Office.

Created by Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman (Nathan for You), The Paper ditches Scranton for a small-town Ohio newsroom, introducing a fresh cast led by Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei and more.

The only familiar face? Oscar Nuñez returns as Oscar Martinez, a subtle thread back to Dunder Mifflin.

Whether it’s a nostalgia play or the next big standalone sitcom hit, all eyes are on The Paper to see if it can carry the legacy, and maybe even carve out one of its own.