The Poor Luckies’ Wrong Way is a Love Letter to a Chaotic San Francisco

Fifteen Years of Bad Luck, One Perfect Record

Some bands microwave their success. The Poor Luckies have been slow-roasting in the grease of San Francisco dives for fifteen goddamn years, surviving on two-dollar beer and the kind of stubbornness that borders on mental illness.

Frontman Danny Cuts has been collecting stories like some people collect parking tickets, relentlessly, inevitably, and with a strange sense of pride.

Now, after a decade and a half of borrowed gear, lineup swaps, and a pause to raise a kid, the band finally has something to show for it: Wrong Way, their very first LP, and it hits like a shot of well whiskey at last call.

Here’s the thing about waiting fifteen years to make an album: you either end up with something overcooked or something that sounds like it’s been trying to escape your chest the whole time. Wrong Way is the latter.

Recorded in LA with Ruddy Cullers, these ten tracks feel less like songs and more like confessions scraped off the floor of the Elbo Room.

The title track bounces along like a pissed-off pinball, all pogo sticks and middle fingers, inspired by Cuts repeatedly getting hassled by SFPD for the crime of having cool hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Poor Luckies (@poorluckies)

‘Running the Street’ is what happens when a punk rock song turns into a chase scene; you can almost hear the sirens in the background, or maybe that’s just San Francisco.

But here’s where it gets interesting. Cuts grew up playing drums at his parents’ conservative church, and you can’t scrub that kind of guilt off with distortion pedals alone.

‘Time’s Not Your Friend’ sounds like a preacher waving a Bible while the building burns down around him. ‘Garbage Soul’ is the devil showing up to collect, all lazy grooves and crooked grins.

The guy spent his youth dodging hellfire sermons and ended up forming a band named after getting arrested, that’s not a career path, that’s a country song waiting to happen, except it’s punk and it’s loud and it’s perfect.

<a href="https://poorluckies.bandcamp.com/album/wrong-way">Wrong Way by the Poor Luckies</a>

The rest of the record reads like a stolen notebook: ‘Speed King’ about some unhinged local racer, ‘Sliding Low’ written when Cuts was seventeen and still had knees that worked, ‘NPD’ bouncing along like a pop song about someone who absolutely ruined your life.

Will Waldron’s bass rumbles through the whole thing like BART trains under Mission Street, while Earl Kramer’s guitar and Joshua Abeyta’s drums remember every basement show they’ve ever played.

Nothing was handed to these guys. They’ve been playing backyards while tech bros toasted their oat milk lattes upstairs.