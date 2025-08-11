Brisbane’s Grand Stage for Music, History, and Nightlife

You know a venue has soul when its walls whisper stories from 1888. The Prince Consort is a time machine with a killer sound system.

Recently restored to its original heritage glory, this Fortitude Valley icon blends Brisbane’s past with its pulsating present, offering eight distinct spaces where live music, tequila-soaked revelry, and intimate gigs collide.

Start in The Yorke Suites, the top-floor haven honouring Brisbane music legend Ritchie Yorke. Here, interviews with John Lennon hum through the speakers, and local bands channel the spirit of Powderfinger and The Saints in a space designed for creators.

Downstairs, La La Land dazzles with crystal chandeliers and a dance floor built for soulful supper clubs, or livestreamed concerts that beam globally, thanks to cutting-edge tech.

Prefer raw energy? Greaser Bar, the basement dive, thrives on graffiti-covered bricks and punk grit, while 400 Rabbits Cantina fuels nights with tacos and tequila.

And don’t miss the Garden Bar, a pastel-drenched oasis where Queensland’s balmy nights meet live DJ sets under the stars.

With 89 beer taps, a wine list spotlighting Aussie innovators, and a history that includes Fitzgerald Inquiry intrigue, The Prince Consort is where Brisbane’s rebels, artists, and night owls write the next chapter.

The Prince Consort

📍 230 Wickham St

📞 (07) 3252 4136

🌐 theprinceconsort.com.au