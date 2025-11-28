The Response’s Gritty New Groove

Inside The Response’s bold left turn towards a rockier future.

Fresh from their 2025 album Novel Idea, Christchurch indie rock duo The Response are charging into a bold new era with their gritty single, ‘Where Do You Run To?’.

Known for their intricate, in-house production, Andy and Victoria Knopp have pivoted towards a propulsive sound built on fuzzed-out guitars and a swaggering bass line, crafted to move live crowds.

In an exclusive chat, the pair reveal this shift was inspired by a new guitar amp and a desire to capture the electric energy of rock festivals.

As they prepare for their upcoming Christchurch show, they also unveil an exciting evolution: the addition of drummer Guy Cowan transforms them into a full-power trio, allowing them to rock out more than ever before.

This single isn’t a one-off; it’s the first taste of a cohesive, high-octane new chapter.

Happy: What’d you get up to today?

The Response: We have a show coming up this weekend so we had a rehearsal after work. It’s been really fun reworking some of our older songs for this gig.

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

The Response: We live in Christchurch, New Zealand. If you’re into music, there’s always a gig on and we’ve got some really cool small and medium sized venues (with pretty good parking!).

Happy: Your new single, ‘Where Do You Run To?’, is described as a “bold left turn.” What inspired this shift towards a grittier, more propulsive sound?

The Response: First and foremost, we love exploring new sounds with every project and it felt like the right time to go down this road. Andy also got a new piece of gear (an old Marshall guitar amp) that inspired some of the song writing.

Happy: The chorus is called “festival-ready” and “custom-built for a room full of voices.” Was creating an anthem for live crowds a specific goal from the start?

The Response: Not necessarily a goal from the start but we’ve played a few bigger rock festivals recently and the rock fanbase is just so much fun to play to. There’s nothing like the a good rock concert sing-along.

Happy: As a duo that handles everything in-house from writing to design, what is the biggest advantage of having such complete creative control?

The Response: It just means we can realise our ideas faster. We can rework things and experiment while not having to worry about expensive studio time.

Happy: Your sound blends electronic minimalism with indie rock melodies. How do you typically start a song? With a guitar riff, a synth line, or a lyrical idea?

The Response: It changes from project to project. Our newest song is the first from this ‘rockier’ period of tunes we’re working on and they’re sort of more in a ‘traditional’ band context.

They’ve been half starting with a chorus vocal line and half a guitar riff. Our last record was more indie/electronic and often started with some cut up sampled drum part/groove.

Happy: Having supported great international acts, is there one key thing you’ve learned from watching those artists perform night after night?

The Response: I suppose one thing that might be surprising to some, is that almost all the artists are super lovely, down to earth people. There aren’t really any ‘special people’, just human beings who have worked hard at what they love.

Happy: With the new single out, what can fans expect from your upcoming show at A Rolling Stone in Christchurch?

The Response: Well we’ve added drummer, Guy Cowan to the mix, so this is our first gig as a trio.

Previously The Response live shows have been a physical and mental challenge, with Vic playing electric drums as well as bass with her feet and I had a bunch of loop stuff happening so we’re looking forward to being able to rock out a bit more.

We’ve also been rearranging some older tunes to work in the trio format and it’s been cool hearing them take on a new life.

Happy: ‘Where Do You Run To?’ feels like the start of a new chapter. Are you already working on more new music that follows this grittier path?

The Response: Yep, we’ve been doing lots of writing and have a nice cohesive collection of songs emerging. We’re looking forward to polishing them up and sending them out into the world!

Happy: Lastly, what keeps you happy? :-)

The Response: Rogan josh and a naan.