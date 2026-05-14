The Rions extend debut album with deluxe edition

The Rions are extending the life of their breakout debut in emphatic fashion.

Releasing the deluxe edition of their ARIA #1 charting record Everything Every Single Day.

Titled Everything (The Deluxe Edition), the expanded release arrives alongside new focus track ‘How To Breathe’, a sweeping, cinematic collaboration with fellow Australian artist Matt Corby.

Produced by Chris Collins, who has previously worked with both The Rions and Corby. The track finds emotional depth in its layered arrangement, as vocals from Noah Blockley and Corby intertwine with striking ease.

The result is a song full of expansive intimacy, built on a creative chemistry that the band describe as deeply personal, and long in the making.

“This song was 10 years in the making,”. The band shared, noting that one member once studied Corby’s music in school, and studied his songs extensively.

“Getting to write a song with him and spend time in the studio was surreal… It was such a refreshingly collaborative session.”

Alongside ‘How To Breathe’, the deluxe edition also includes recent single ‘Idol’. Which earned strong support from Triple J, triple j Unearthed, rage, and Rolling Stone Australia locally. As well as international attention from Ones To Watch and ASBO Magazine.

Closing the release is a stripped-back piano version of fan favourite ‘Maybe I’m Just A Freak’. Offering a more vulnerable lens on one of the band’s most emotionally vulnerable songs.

The reinterpretation leans into the track’s central questions of blame, regret and emotional aftermath, giving space for reflection within an otherwise soaring catalogue.

Speaking on the project, Harley Wilson describes the deluxe edition as a continuation of the band’s original narrative rather than a simple reissue.

Since completing the debut album, relationships have evolved and new material has emerged. Shaping what he calls a “second part” of the story.

“We wanted to write about the experience of finally letting love in,” Wilson explains, “and how it feels to shed the fear of loss… ultimately, Everything Every Single Day (The Deluxe Edition) is about the perseverance of love.”

The release caps off a landmark period for The Rions, whose debut album Everything Every Single Day cemented them as one of Australia’s most promising indie acts.

With a debut album already charting at the top, a growing international touring footprint, and a high-profile collaboration with one of Australia’s most respected songwriters. Everything (The Deluxe Edition) isn’t just an add-on, but a second chapter for the band.

For The Rions, the story of their debut era is still unfolding, and it is expanding faster than ever.