Tinā (Mother): A Heartfelt Celebration of Music, Culture, and Healing – Sneak Preview This Weekend at The Ritz

Kiwis know how to make a film – need we say more?

The Ritz is delivering an afternoon you won’t forget this Sunday, with a mix of culture, dance, and a whole lot of heart.

If you’re looking for a feel-good yet emotional experience, this is the perfect way to spend your day.

Things kick off with a live performance by the Tongan dance group Tavake, followed by a glass of sparkling wine (yes, please).

Then, settle in for TINĀ, a debut film from writer-director Miki Magasiva that will take you on a deeply moving journey.

The film tells the story of Samoan music teacher Mareta Percival (played by Anapela Polataivao), who’s grieving the loss caused by the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

She takes a temporary teaching job at an elite private school, where she finds a group of chaotic, privileged students desperately in need of connection.

Mareta forms a choir as a way to bring them together – and in the process, she begins to heal herself, too.

TINĀ doesn’t shy away from pain, but it balances it with humour, warmth, and an unforgettable musical score.

Polataivao’s performance is captivating, and the ensemble cast — including Antonia Robinson, Beulah Koale, and Nicole Whippy – brings the film to life in all the right ways.

📅 Sunday, April 27 – 2:45pm arrival for a 3pm start

📍 Ritz Cinemas, Randwick

Come for the dance and the wine, and stay for the film. TINÁ is the kind of emotional rollercoaster you’ll want to take.

Head here for more info.