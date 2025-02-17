The Roots Picnic 2025 Lineup Has Arrived

The Soul, Hip-Hop, R&B and all round festival is back this year for another rendition, and this year’s lineup is splendid

Created and Hosted by legendary Hip-Hop group The Roots, The Roots Picnic is back again with a lineup fit for its legendary status.

Sporting a growing list of names such as; Lenny Kravitz, Kaytranada, Meek Mill and Glorilla.

The Festival will be held on the 31st of May, and will run through till the 1st of June 2025.

Returning to its home ground of Philadelphia, it will be the 16th rendition of the famed Philly Festival.

Since its inception in 2008, it has become a haven for Philadelphia based artists and Hip-Hop superstars.

Shepherding in the likes of The Weekend, Lil Uzi Vert and many others.

It has also had special guest hosting appearances from actors and comedians such as the legendary Dave Chappelle.

We can continue going on and on about it but you get the gist.

The Philly festival has been an incredibly important part of the Philadelphia music scene and culture and has had an immediate effect on some of music’s global superstars.

The festival will also see the return of D’Angelo on the stage, where he will play a set alongside The Roots.

However he is not the only artist celebrating a milestone, with American Rapper Jeezy honoring the 20th Anniversary of ‘Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.’

Alongside this, The Roots will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of ‘Do You Want More?!!!’ at the festival.

So for all our Philly music fans, you can grab some presale tickets now by visiting the Roots Picnic 2025 site here.

And if you wanna check out the rest of the onslaught of talent, go have a look at the official lineup below.