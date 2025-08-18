From pumping petrol to pumping bands, The Servo delivers

Once an abandoned service station, now a lively music venue in the heart of Port Kembla: The Servo Food Truck Bar, or simply The Servo as it’s known amongst local musicians, is easily the most interesting looking venue in the Illawarra.



The Servo, as it stands, is well known in the local Wollongong music scene, being among the few venues not run by Yours and Owls. It provides an important stepping stone for new musicians looking to get a gig or two in before approaching the booking company.



At this stage, the venue is essentially entirely run by James Spinx, a man who genuinely loves local live music and has bold plans to expand The Servo into an arts precinct. The venue was used last year by Hockey Dad to film the music video for their song ‘Safety Pin.’



The Servo

6-8 Wentworth Street, Port Kembla