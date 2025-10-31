Guppy sees The Silver Palms balancing lightness and depth

There’s something quietly intoxicating about The Silver Palms.

Chicago’s indie-rock quartet–Patrick McQuaid on vocals, Gabe Stueve on lead guitar, Levi O’Brien on bass, and Peter Andresen on drums–emerged from pandemic-era jam sessions, but the four-track Guppy EP proves they’ve moved way beyond late-night experimentation.

It’s a breezy, sun-soaked collection that blends surf-rock shimmer, indie rock hooks, and just enough psychedelic drift to keep you hooked – think the mid-2000s charm of The Kooks’ ‘Naive,’ or Sun Room’s ‘Clementine.’

Opener ‘Weather Report’ kicks things off like a reflective stroll down empty streets at dawn. A meditation on letting go of the past and moving forward with a gentle, contemplative sway. The track immediately signals the Silver Palms’ strength: they can be introspective without ever feeling heavy-handed.

‘Money’s Tight’ picks up the pace with jangly guitars and an upbeat, alt-rock bounce. The story of a guy hustling to turn things around feels strangely universal–it could be anyone, at any time–and the song’s effortless charm makes it feel like a walkable soundtrack to small victories and late-night thinking.

Things take a dreamy turn with ‘Sit Down,’ a track that feels like a half-anxious, half-euphoric shroom trip. The bass carries you forward while guitar and drums drift around it, creating space to just breathe and let your thoughts wander. It’s a mood piece that hits that sweet indie balance of introspection and cool detachment.

Then comes ‘Golden State,’ the standout. Big-city hustle, a lover waiting back in California, and that warm, sunlit indie-rock energy make it feel like the perfect song to carry into a weekend. It’s reflective, it’s catchy, and it’s got that effortless, heart-on-sleeve charm the band does so well.

The production across Guppy is immaculate, giving each instrument room to shine while still keeping the whole thing cohesive. It’s a short ride, but one that makes you excited to see where The Silver Palms go next – especially with a full-length album on the horizon, recorded in a Wisconsin cabin no less.

Guppy is a refreshing, thoughtful EP that manages to feel both intimate and expansive, a promising glimpse of a band just hitting their stride.