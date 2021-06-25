Coachella? Whateva. ‘The Sims 4’ is now the king of music festivals 

The Sims 4 allows people to live their lives through digital avatars; something which has started to appear considerably more appealing since the pandemic reared its ugly head. Sims Sessions aims to fill the void left by real music festivals.

Drinking beers to celebrate getting tickets. Getting dressed up in an outfit you’d never otherwise wear. Doing drugs to mitigate your crippling anxiety. It’s all part of the music festival experience, and many of us have been missing the ritual greatly. The Sims 4 understands – and has the perfect solution.

The Sims 4 has announced a new in-game feature that will basically give players the opportunity to attend digital music festivals, or as they are calling them: Sims Sessions.

Kicking off the first string of these events are Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha, British pop band Glass Animals, and also Joy Oladokun. However, to make sure that you don’t forget you’re firmly in the digital realm, each artist will be performing their music in the gibberish-like dialect Simlish. So if you’ve ever heard these artists, but wished they were just a little bit more…well, indecipherable, then you’re in luck!

In the official press release, Bebe Rexha stated, “Sims Sessions will be a fun experience for fans from around the world to enjoy music and hang with friends in a way that only The Sims can offer. I’m so excited to return to the game and also can’t wait to see the fans posting their Simlish videos of Sabotage!”

The first Sims Session takes place on June 29, with other events scheduled up until July 7. The digital event will not cost players a dime, although artist themed in-game merchandise will be available for purchase. At the very least it’s an elegant solution to some of the hardships artists have faced during the pandemic, particularly as a result of not being able have real tours.

Sims Sessions was first teased with a cryptic tweet, which in retrospect was an obscured version of the Sims Sessions logo.

Can anyone fluent in Simlish translate this? 👀 The Sims event of the summer is coming & you won’t want to miss out! #SummerofSims Stay tuned ❕ pic.twitter.com/gH5JWBKeLt — The Sims (@TheSims) June 22, 2021

Maxis, the developer behind The Sims 4, has actually been working with artists to create Simlish versions of well-known songs since 2004. Currently, there are over 500 Simlish songs available on YouTube for your listening pleasure. Enjoy!