Film and TV

The Social Network Part II: Sorkin Exposes Facebook’s Dark Algorithm

by Alex Cooper

by Alex Cooper

The sequel Zuckerberg doesn’t want you to see.

Aaron Sorkin is back with The Social Network Part II—but don’t call it a straight sequel.

The Oscar-winning writer (and now director!) is revisiting Facebook’s dark legacy in a gripping follow-up inspired by The Wall Street Journal’s explosive “Facebook Files” investigation.

the social network

Unlike the 2010 original—which chronicled Mark Zuckerberg’s rise—this film dives into Facebook’s societal fallout: its role in election interference, teen mental health crises, and global misinformation.

Sorkin, who bluntly blamed Facebook for the January 6 Capitol riot, teased: “You’re gonna need to buy a movie ticket”.

Produced by Sony, the film reunites Sorkin with original producers but swaps David Fincher for his own direction.

Will Jesse Eisenberg return as Zuckerberg? Unclear—but the gold-chain era demands answers.

With Facebook now a $120B behemoth, Sorkin’s sharp pen aims to expose its “growth over integrity” mantra.

Release date? TBD.

