The Social Network Part II: Sorkin Exposes Facebook’s Dark Algorithm

The sequel Zuckerberg doesn’t want you to see.

Aaron Sorkin is back with The Social Network Part II—but don’t call it a straight sequel.

The Oscar-winning writer (and now director!) is revisiting Facebook’s dark legacy in a gripping follow-up inspired by The Wall Street Journal’s explosive “Facebook Files” investigation.

Unlike the 2010 original—which chronicled Mark Zuckerberg’s rise—this film dives into Facebook’s societal fallout: its role in election interference, teen mental health crises, and global misinformation.

Sorkin, who bluntly blamed Facebook for the January 6 Capitol riot, teased: “You’re gonna need to buy a movie ticket”.

Produced by Sony, the film reunites Sorkin with original producers but swaps David Fincher for his own direction.

Will Jesse Eisenberg return as Zuckerberg? Unclear—but the gold-chain era demands answers.

With Facebook now a $120B behemoth, Sorkin’s sharp pen aims to expose its “growth over integrity” mantra.

Release date? TBD.