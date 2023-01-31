The Spice Girls may reunite for King Charles III’s coronation

Rumour has it that all five Spice Girls may be reuniting to perform at the coronation of King Charles III.

All five Spice Girls are rumoured to be reuniting in May to perform in a huge royal concert. The performance will take place as part of a three day celebration to honour King Charles III. The news comes just days after Mel Brown claimed that the group were “talking about doing something together”.

The Spice Girls have met King Charles numerous times throughout their music career. Their most memorable meeting was in 1997 at the Prince’s trust concert, when members Geri Halliwell and Mel B broke royal protocol and kissed his cheek. The group also earned a mention in Prince Harry’s recent memoir, Spare, where he recalls his father singing along to their songs.

The Spice Girls are clearly fans of the Royal family. Speaking to Express in 2022, Mel C admitted that the group weren’t happy about missing Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee. She explained that they “would’ve loved to” perform, but that it would have been “impossible” to pull together.

“With us girls, there is so much that we would like to do but there are four, five people involved with families and other commitments and responsibilities. So, I think that was something that we had to miss” she told the publication.

If the rumours are true, the coronation performance will be the first time the beloved girl group have all performed together since 2012, when they performed in the closing ceremony at the London Olympics. While the Spice Girls did embark on a world tour in 2019, Victoria Beckham was absent, stating that she needed to focus on her family and business.