The Strokes delay ‘Reality Awaits’ album and announce NYC homecoming show

Your summer just got a little more patient.

The Strokes are making their hometown wait a little longer for ‘Reality Awaits’.

The New York indie icons have pushed their seventh album from June 26 to July 24, offering no official reason for the delay.

However, they’ve sweetened the news with a massive homecoming show on October 2 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, marking their first NYC headline gig since 2023.

They’ll be joined by Beach House, TV on the Radio, and Fcukers. The delay follows mixed fan reactions to singles ‘Going Shopping’ and ‘Falling Out Of Love’, particularly Julian Casablancas’ use of a vocoder.

In response, guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. has defiantly called the Rick Rubin-produced record his “favourite album” the band has ever made.

Meanwhile, the band continues a busy touring year without guitarist Nick Valensi, who is on a “temporary break” from live shows.

Tickets for the October spectacle go on sale June 18, with local Queens residents receiving a 20% discount.