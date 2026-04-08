The Strokes officially release ‘Going Shopping’ and announce album release date 

The Strokes have released the lead single from their new album Reality Awaits

‘Going Shopping’ is out now and Reality Awaits is the band’s first album in six years, since The New Abnormal.

They’ve also let us know that the new album is coming on June 26, co-released by RCA and Julian Casablancas’ Cult Records.

Reality Awaits was produced by Rick Rubin, the very same from The New Abnormal.

Before the release of the track, The Strokes were sending it out to fans via cassette.

Makes sense, with all the retro imagery this album seems to be welcoming.

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Now, if you weren’t one of the 100 lucky fans to receive the song early, you can hear it too!

This all comes just in time for the band’s first Coachella performance in 15 years is set to go down this weekend.

Catch them, (in person, or virtually), and the new track, at the Coachella stage on Saturday at 9pm.