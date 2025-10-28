The Temper Trap and RAGEFLOWER bring the energy to Liberty Hall

A night of nostalgia, new tunes, and unforgettable live moments with Aussie alt pop heroes The Temper Trap

RAGEFLOWER kicked things off with a serious burst of energy. It was her last show on tour with The Temper Trap, and she made it count.

er vocals moved effortlessly between powerhouse moments that had everyone dancing and softer, sweeter bits that made the room lean in.

She even invited the crowd to get a little weird with her, and honestly, they did–Liberty Hall was buzzing before the main act even hit the stage.

By the time The Temper Trap stepped on, you could feel nearly 20 years of history in the room, but their energy made it clear they’re far from slowing down.

Liberty Hall was packed with fans of all ages, all coming together for the same reason: this band still knows how to make a live show feel alive.

From tight, polished riffs to moments where the raw emotion cut through, every song landed.

And then came Sweet Disposition. The audience practically became the band, singing every word back with fierce joy while the musicians let them take the lead.

It was one of those rare shows where the stage almost disappears, and everyone’s part of the same moment.

The set mixed old favourites with sneaky hints of new material, leaving fans buzzing for what’s next.

With a few regional dates coming up and overseas shows on the horizon, there’s plenty more live magic to look forward to.