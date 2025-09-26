Indie-pop outfit The Tryouts recently graced the studio for an exclusive Live from Happy session, treating us to a heartfelt performance of their track, ‘Good Year.’

This performance brought out the band’s signature sound, perfectly toeing the line between vulnerable, pensive lyrics and hopeful sonic qualities.

The performance underscored the craftsmanship behind their music, which has drawn comparisons to artists like Ball Park Music and San Cisco.

The original track benefited from the addition of the acclaimed Dave Jenkins JR.

The session was made possible by the support of Almighty, Pig Hog Cables, and Stringjoy.

Fresh off this performance, The Tryouts are keen to hit the stage for more shows!

Keep up with them on Instagram to find out when they’re playing near you.