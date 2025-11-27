The Unquenchable Fire of ALLIRA

A debut album that captures the beautiful, burning process of finding strength through letting go.

Emerging from the vibrant crucible of Australia’s pop scene, ALLIRA has steadily built a reputation as a multifaceted creative force.

With a background in film and visual arts, she approaches music with a cinematic lens, blending raw honesty with atmospheric production to create soundscapes that are as intimate as they are powerful.

Following the promising momentum of her EP Deeper, ALLIRA now ignites her next chapter with the aptly titled debut album, STILL BURNING, a 12-track testament to the enduring flame of self-discovery.

STILL BURNING is a compelling journey through the complexities of growing up and the profound strength found in vulnerability.

From the first track, it’s clear that ALLIRA, alongside primary collaborator and producer Visceral Sound, has crafted a cohesive world.

The album’s sonic palette is a refined blend of her signature pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences, but here, they feel more integrated and purposeful than ever before.

Tracks like the collaborative ‘WTFU’ with Ronnie Sinclair and ‘Make Me’ with Kaedi showcase a confident artist playing with dynamic textures and assertive vocals, while ‘Interlude’ provides a brief moment of haunting, atmospheric reflection.

Whereas songs like the co-produced ‘Burning’ and ‘I Know, I Know’ feel like pages torn from a diary, chronicling the process of letting go and the embers of passion or pain that stubbornly remain.

The production, meticulously mixed and mastered by Visceral Sound, never overpowers ALLIRA’s voice; instead, it builds a lush, modern foundation that allows her lyrical honesty to take centre stage.

The bonus track, ‘Soft Spot,’ featuring Freemo, is a perfect final note, leaving the listener with a sense of wistful closure.

STILL BURNING announces ALLIRA not as an emerging talent, but as a fully-formed artist with a distinct vision.

She gracefully translates the universal aches of youth and resilience into a collection that is both personally poignant and universally relatable.

This album isn’t a mere spark. It sustains a brilliant, captivating heat that promises to burn for a long time to come.