The Veils announce November Australian headline shows

The Veils bring their new album Asphodels to Australia this November.

The Veils return to Australia this November for intimate headline shows as they tour their seventh studio album, Asphodels. Tickets are on sale now.

The run is presented by Banished Music and opens at Naarm’s Northcote Social Club on Wednesday, 5 November, before heading to Eora’s Oxford Art Factory on Thursday, 6 November.

Fans can purchase via the band’s website.

Tracked in just five days at Auckland’s Roundhead Studios, Asphodels spans nine songs and lands two decades after The Veils’ debut, The Runaway Found.

Frontman Finn Andrews calls the record a culmination of a “now disconcertingly long career,” noting its clearer, more direct line to the themes he’s always chased – love and death.

Named after the mythical flower of the Underworld, the album draws lyrical inspiration from the likes of Lorca, Ted Hughes, and Louis MacNeice, and features string arrangements by Victoria Kelly that shape the record’s emotional centre.

Rolling Stone NZ hailed the set as “a striking exploration of love, life, and death,” praising Andrews’ vibrato and the record’s lush melodicism.

Across two decades, The Veils have built a formidable touring reputation, with their music also featuring in works by Paolo Sorrentino, Tim Burton and David Lynch.

These Australian shows will dive into Asphodels while revisiting fan favourites from earlier releases, following a run of sold-out dates across Europe, North America and New Zealand in 2023 and 2024.

Fresh off a triumphant return to live stages across Europe, North America, and Australasia in 2023–24, The Veils bring a set poised to blend sweeping new tracks with a commanding stage presence, something they’ve honed over two decades.

These shows are your chance to experience the cinematic thrill of Asphodels in a rare, close-up setting that captures the band at full force.