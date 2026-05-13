The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic broadway musical is en route

A Jukebox style “Weird Al” Yankovic musical is in development.

Dare to Be Stupid: The Weird Al Musical will feature songs from Yankovic’s extensive song-parody discography, as reported by Deadline.

This includes ‘White & Nerdy’ (his parody of Chamillionaire’s ‘Ridin’’), ‘Amish Paradise’ (Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’), ‘Eat It’ (‘Beat It’), ‘Smells Like Nirvana’ (‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’), and ‘Like a Surgeon’ (‘Like a Virgin’).

The Broadway musical enlists help from Moulin Rouge! Director Alex Timbers and writers Scott Brown and Anthony King (Beetlejuice).

In a statement to Deadline, Yankovic shared that “the one thing people always say about Broadway is that it’s ‘severely lacking in Weird Al-based entertainment,’ and I think this musical should fix that problem immediately.”

Director Timbers added that “it’s a dream come true to work with one of my comedy heroes bringing an original story set to his beloved songbook to the stage.”

“Weird Al” EGOT incoming?