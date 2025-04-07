‘The White Lotus’ finale’s credits song hid a secret message

Cue brutal mic drop

After the emotional rollercoaster of The White Lotus season three finale, the closing credits hit us with an unexpected vibe: Billy Preston’s ‘Nothing From Nothing.’

As Belinda and her son speed away from the chaos, the song’s upbeat groove offers a sharp contrast to the drama—almost like a cheeky wink from creator Mike White.

But in true White Lotus fashion, there’s deeper meaning beneath those funky piano riffs.

The lyrics—“You gotta have somethin’ if you wanna be with me”—feel like a sly nod to the show’s obsession with wealth and power.

Is Belinda finally demanding her worth, or is she just playing the same game?

The song, inspired by Shakespeare’s King Lear, adds another layer: “Nothing will come of nothing.”

Classic White Lotus—leaving us questioning who really won in the end.

The stakes are definitely raised for season four.