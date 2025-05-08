The Who announce final North American Tour: The Song Is Over

After 57 years, rock’s ultimate rebels take their final bow

Rock legends The Who are saying goodbye to the road with The Song Is Over farewell tour, their last major run across North America.

Kicking off August 16 in Florida and wrapping September 28 in Las Vegas, the trek promises a powerful send-off for the band’s six-decade legacy.

“It’s a poignant time,” said Pete Townshend, reflecting on their journey from 1967’s dazed hippie crowds to today’s stadiums.

“Roger and I carry the banner for Keith [Moon], John [Entwistle], and our fans. This tour is about love, laughter, and memories.”

Roger Daltrey added, “America shaped us—its energy, its possibility. Ending this chapter isn’t easy, but we’re grateful.”

While past “farewell” tours (1982, anyone?) proved temporary, Townshend, now 79, admits: This time, it’s real.

One last chance to scream “Teenage Wasteland” with the gods of rock.

Tickets go on sale May 16, with presales starting May 13.