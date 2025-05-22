The Who’s Long Goodbye Turns Ugly as Infighting Erupts

Daltrey’s ultimatum, Townshend’s doubts and Starkey’s shock firing – rock’s messiest goodbye

The Who‘s highly anticipated farewell tour is already making headlines for all the wrong reasons, with 81-year-old Roger Daltrey taking aim at longtime bandmate Pete Townshend over comments suggesting their six-decade run has “gone on a bit too long.”

The fiery frontman didn’t mince words, declaring he refuses to hit the road with someone who isn’t fully committed, throwing their 15-date North American swan song into question just months before its August kickoff.

The backstage drama intensifies with the controversial firing of drummer Zak Starkey – the second time this year – who took to Instagram to dispute the band’s claim that he quit voluntarily.

As the rock icons prepare to close this legendary chapter, fans are left wondering if these living legends can set aside their differences long enough to deliver the epic farewell their legacy deserves.

Will they find harmony before the final curtain, or is this the real end of the road?

