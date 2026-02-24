The xx announce comeback gig after eight years

After 8 years, The xx are back.

The xx will perform a reunion gig in Mexico City this April.

Aside from having the occasional get together on stage at Jamie xx’s shows, including last year at LIDO festival, this is the first time we’re going to see the band perform together since mid 2018.

After popping up on some massive line ups, including Coachella, Kilby Block Party and Primavera sound, we actually did see this coming, but we finally know the details of when and where we have to be to catch the reunion.

The show is sure to be quite the warmup for the band before hitting those stages.

Via Instagram, the band said that this show would mark “the start of a next chapter together, and there’s no better place to return than in front of our Mexican fans.”

“We’ve always felt a deep connection to Mexico – the warmth, the openness, the energy from the crowd.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The xx (@thexx)

Since the band’s most recent record, I see You, released in 2017, the members have all been doing their own thing.

But The xx never actually broke up, and they’ve been working on their new era of music together for a couple of years now.

Fans of the indie pop group have been itching to hear it, and now, they’re about to!

The show is set to happen on the 4th of April, at the Pepsi Center WTC, with presale tickets available here.