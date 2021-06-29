What does the abolishment of third-party cookies mean for publishers?

Third-party cookies are dead, long live third-party cookies! But how will publishers (and their incumbent advertisers) react to this digital landscape-shifting change?

So you’ve heard the news: online advertising is preparing for its biggest shakeup, perhaps ever. Third-party cookies are slowly being phased out in response to growing consumer privacy concerns. However, some see this move as being akin to the baking industry phasing out flour!

Google’s removal of support for these cookies will create far-reaching interference across the digital marketing sector, but what does this mean for publishers whose advertisers have been using cookies as a crux for decades?

Third-party cookies: a primer

To those just coming across the issue, third-party cookies are any browser cookies that don’t originate from the website a user is browsing. That would be a first-party cookie, which are simpler tools used to track primary user data, such as basket items on web stores or login information.

Third-party cookies are hosted by advertisers and build a snapshot of individual consumers through browsing data, actions over various websites, and more. This data is then used to field hyper-personalised ads to user, increasing the likelihood of a click, purchase, sign-up, or whatever an advertiser may desire.

In basic terms, these cookies have allowed advertisers to target consumers on a macro level that’s been previously inaccessible to marketers. Want to send an ad to men aged 33 or 34 who’ve purchased furniture in the last 14 days? It’s possible with cookies, but it won’t be for long.

Read the full article via We Are Happy Media.