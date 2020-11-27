This chart helps you understand how different drug combinations work

Poly-drug use can be safe, or it can be a disaster. Make sure you err on the side of caution with TripSit’s excellent guide to drug combinations.

Looking at heading to a high-risk festival? Maybe just a night out? You may be thinking of taking a few different drugs at the same time. If this speaks to you, then you’re in luck, because there’s actually a way you can do that in a not-so-high-risk way, and it’s super easy.

Introducing the third iteration of TripSit’s Guide to Drug Combinations; designed not only to point out the level of risk in taking certain drug combinations, but which drugs create synergy, and which may have subtractive effects on one another.

Intended as a tool for harm reduction, the chart covers drugs such as MDMA, alcohol, ketamine, cocaine, and various research chemicals, and points out associated risks with particular combinations – as well as how compatible certain drug combinations are.

The latest version of the chart has removed less common drugs such as PCP and aMT, however information on each substance is still available on their respective fact sheets.

Here it is (click for a larger size):

“This chart should only be taken as an ‘at-a-glance’ reference to the safety of drug combinations, and we hope for it to be a jumping off point for the informed drug user to aid in making sensible decisions with drugs. It’s certainly not intended as a sole reference point,” TripSit warns.