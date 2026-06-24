This is Lorelei Announces New Album, The Singer In My Band

Nate Amos won’t stop releasing albums.
Holo Boy came out in December, Box for Buddy, Box for Star (Super Deluxe) came out in April, and now, The Singer in My Band will come out in September.
Nate Amos’ band, Water From Your Eyes, has also been touring non-stop, notably on the Hayley Williams tour.
Somehow, indie-rock’s favourite guy right now keeps finding the time.
The fantastic lead single ‘Billy Came Back’ is out now, which you can watch the video for track, directed by Alan “Rickman,” below.
This has all come at a pretty big (extended) moment in his career.
Last month, it was announced that he signed to Matador, and “The Singer in My Band” tour was revealed.
He’ll also be opening up for bleachers right after the new album drops, on September 11th.
The Singer In My Band is engineered, produced, and performed entirely by Amos himself, and was crafted whilst on the road.
It’s out September 11th via Matador, and you can pre-save it here.
Here’s the track list:
01 I Will Eat My Heart in the Morning Light
02 Oh No Now My
03 Billy Came Back
04 Watching Heaven Fall
05 Sailing (Your Baby’s Down)
06 The Singer in My Band
07 Nitro
08 Hey Sarah Is It Gonna Rain Forever
09 The Kid With The Crown
10 And I Haven’t Seen My Love in Quite a While
11 Don’t You Cry in Lonesomeness
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