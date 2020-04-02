This new interactive map will help you support your local record store

With the coronavirus hitting the music industry so hard, it isn’t any surprise that record stores are also feeling the backlash of the pandemic.

With Amazon recently announcing that they will no longer be stocking your favourite vinyl records, now is a better time than ever to support your local indie record store. And this new interactive map has made it even easier for you! Check out this huge map of independent record stores across Australia.

This interactive tool makes it easy for music fans to get in touch with their favourite stores, buy a record or two, and help the stores survive!

The hashtag #loverecordstore has emerged with the introduction of this new interactive map and vinyl fans are being encouraged to keep supporting their favourite record stores. Many of which are still receiving new stock and are providing fast mail order and local delivery services to their customers.

“If you love your vinyl and CDs, if you’re a musician who has been supported by the good folk in record stores, if you’ve ever been to an instore and seen a favourite artist play in a small intimate setting… we know you will want to help indie record stores survive this crisis!”

And with so many of us struggling to adjust to new social distancing and self-isolation guidelines, the best thing you can do it throw on a good record knowing that you are also supporting the music industry in these tough times. Check out the interactive map here.