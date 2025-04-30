Thom Thum & Paulina’s ‘Focus On Me’ Live From Happy Session Lands on Spotify

Tom Thum & Paulina’s ‘Focus On Me’ – a spellbinding musical fusion – arrives on Spotify

Tom Thum and Paulina’s electrifying Live From Happy session of ‘Focus On Me’ has officially landed on Spotify, unleashing their viral magic to the world.

Stepping beyond their usual creative realms, the beatboxing virtuoso and soulful songstress deliver a mesmerizing fusion of raw talent – Thum’s rhythmic mastery forms the foundation for Paulina’s haunting vocals to dance upon, creating something both intimate and explosive.

What began as an off-the-cuff Instagram jam now stands as a polished yet beautifully organic moment frozen in time.

The track pulses with the energy of their undeniable chemistry – that rare alchemy when two artists lock into something greater than themselves.

With its hypnotic groove and lyrical vulnerability, ‘Focus On Me’ captures the universal craving for connection in our distracted age.

It’s a musical hand reaching through the noise, asking listeners to simply be present.

Stream on Spotify below and relive the magic of their original Live From Happy performance here.