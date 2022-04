The God of Thunder is back! Get your first look at Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder, featuring the return of Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi.

Newcomer Christain Bale will also be making an appearance as Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer. Bale doesn’t appear in this trailer, with the internet theorising that they’ll first make an appearance in Moon Knight. Time will tell!

Enjoy the first official trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder!