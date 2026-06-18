Three musicals Hollywood still copies

Movie musicals have a habit of sticking with you.

Well…if you hate them, they stick with me, anyways.

Sometimes, it’s because a tune won’t get out of your head. Sometimes, it’s because of choreography so mesmerising that you convince yourself you could definitely learn it (you can’t). Sometimes, it’s because a movie musical influences the culture forever.

Bob Fosse’s grubby little fingers are everywhere, West Side Story is basically inescapable at this point. And even if you say you don’t like musicals, I don’t believe you, as science has proven it is impossible to hate The Sound of Music.

As somebody who had a musical themed costume party for her 19th birthday party, and really enforced that rule, I feel a certain authority on this topic. These musicals didn’t just steal the show, they changed cinema.

‘America’ – West Side Story (1961)

Even if you’ve never seen West Side Story, you’ve seen West Side Story. The finger-napping gang walk has become one of the most parodied and referenced images in movie history.

It created the shorthand for ‘street gang’ in everything from The Simpsons and Family Guy, to countless commercials, sketches and cartoons.

Even Bring It On cheekily names its rival cheerleading teams the Jets and the Sharks, a nod that instantly tells audiences exactly what kind of rivalry they’re watching.

The ‘America’ sequence completely changed how dance could exist on film. Rooftops, balconies, fire escapes, streets and staircases all become extensions of the choreography.

To the point that the choreography becomes another form of communication within the story.

The influence is impossible to overstate. You can see West Side Story’s DNA in everything. Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake even kept ‘America’ largely intact, not because he lacked new ideas, but because the original staging was already so close to perfect.

Few musical numbers have had their choreography referenced as often as ‘America.’

Even fewer have left behind cultural icons as enduring as the finger snap.

It has become one of those rare moments that escaped the film itself and entered pop culture forever, to the point where millions of people recognise the gesture without ever realising where it came from.

‘Rich Man’s Frug’ – Sweet Charity (1969)

If there’s one movie musical that has very subtly influenced modern choreography, it’s Bob Fosse’s ‘Rich Man’s Frug.’

While audiences at the time were used to the big smiles of Broadway, Fosse went in the opposite direction with this number. And for a choreography that’s wedged in between leaping ladies and technicolour smiles, it’s the most enduring of the film.

With a flick of the wrist, a snap of the head or a slight shift in posture somehow becomes more hypnotic than an entire chorus line kicking in unison.

‘Rich Man’s Frug’ perfectly captures everything that is synonymous with Fosse. Divided into three sections, ‘The Aloof,’ ‘The Heavyweight’ and ‘The Big Finish’.

It transforms the 1960s Frug dance craze into something impossibly stylish.

The dancers glide across the screen with expressionless faces, pristine white gloves, pelvis-forward walks and impossibly precise isolations that somehow say more than pages of dialogue ever could.

Its influence is underrated but palpable. Jenna Ortega’s iconic Wednesday dance scene took inspiration from the dance.

Beyoncé paid direct tribute to the routine in the music video for ‘Get Me Bodied,’ recreating Fosse’s iconic formations and angular choreography in her own style.

Emma Bunton borrowed heavily from its visual language in ‘Maybe,’ while Laufey’s ‘Madwoman’ video also nods to the routine, proving that nearly six decades later, choreographers are still returning to this number for inspiration.

‘Mein Herr’ – Cabaret (1972)

It’s Fosse again! It’s almost impossible to talk about movie musicals without talking about Cabaret.

Not because it had the biggest dance numbers, or flashiest costumes. But because it completely rewrote the rules of how musicals could work on-screen.

For decades, musicals followed a simple blueprint, characters would suddenly burst into song to express their emotions.

Fosse looked at that formula, looked at the state of musicals within Hollywood at the time, and decided to go a completely different way.

Fosse watched his directorial debut, Sweet Charity, struggle commercially, and knew the movie musical had to change to survive. Every performance inside the Kit Kat Klub reflects on what’s happening outside of its walls.

The musical numbers don’t interrupt the story, they mirror it, often becoming darker as the world outside the club deteriorates. ‘Mein Herr’ is the perfect introduction to that idea.

Perched on a chair in black stockings and a bowler hat, she delivers one of cinema’s most unforgettable performances.

Blazing Saddles completely spoofs the character of Sally Bowels, with a German cabaret performer bringing out a chair to lament on how tired she is, in song, of course.

The number is a popular dance routine, showing up on Dance Moms. Fosse’s angular choreography and razor-sharp staging announces that this isn’t your grandma’s movie musical.

It’s impossible to count how many times I’ve forced my friends to watch these musicals.(…Sweet Charity I’ve seen about 5 times).

While musicals are a bit of a rarity on the big screen nowadays. There’s always a new one that’s worth a watch.

Every time a filmmaker uses choreography to tell a story, every time a music video borrows Fosse’s angular movement, or every time a modern musical finds a new way to weave songs into its narrative, there’s a little bit of West Side Story, Sweet Charity and Cabaret still on screen.