Thundercat’s Funk-Fueled Return with Two New Singles

After half a decade, Thundercat returns with two new singles that swirl funk, R&B, and cosmic charm.

Los Angeles funk maestro Thundercat is back with fresh music. “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time” and “Children of the Baked Potato” showcase his signature grooves, playful lyrics, and bold collaborations.

“It’s been a minute, but here we are,” seems to be the mood for Thundercat’s return.

His first solo material in over five years, “I Wish I Didn’t Waste Your Time,” layers harmony-laden vocals over his unmistakable, fluid basslines. Produced alongside Greg Kurstin, the track is lush with R&B textures, reflective lyrics, and the playful yearning fans have come to expect.

Even after years of collaborations with the likes of Tame Impala, Gorillaz, Silk Sonic, and Justice, Thundercat proves he can still command the spotlight on his own, carrying listeners through a universe of sound that’s equal parts cosmic and intimate.

The second single, “Children of the Baked Potato,” pairs Thundercat with fellow LA funk firecracker Remi Wolf. Named after a beloved jazz club that serves, yes, only baked potatoes, the track captures a quirky, experimental spirit. “She’s a child of the Baked Potato like me,” Thundercat said, highlighting the effortless chemistry in their collaboration.

The song bubbles with the energy of two genre-defying artists weaving humor, soul, and precision into a track that’s as playful as it is hypnotic – a reminder that funk can be cerebral, silly, and slick all at once.

Thundercat’s trajectory has never been linear – and that’s exactly the point. From surprise roles in The Book of Boba Fett to touring North America with stops at III Points Festival and Camp Flog Gnaw, his creative universe spans music, acting, and performance.

His most recent album wowed audiences with 2020’s It Is What It Is – an album steeped in grief, humor, and virtuosity — winning Best Progressive R&B Album at the 63rd Grammys. Whether it’s honoring Mac Miller, jamming with Kamasi Washington, or redefining bass-driven R&B, Thundercat remains a force whose every note feels alive, personal, and profoundly uncontainable.

The wait is over: Thundercat’s new singles are out now.