TikTok users are recreating Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ with their kitchen cupboards

TikTok is kind of like modernity’s answer to the Myth of Sisyphus. Except that rather than repeatedly rolling a boulder up a hill, people just go to crazy efforts to create videos doomed to be forever forgotten. It’s the individual’s tenacious struggle against the absurdity of life. But at least we get funny videos.

Last week, people were walking in on their partners in the nude and filming their reactions, an exercise which proved surprisingly hilarious. Alas, another week, another trend – and this time it’s decidedly ’80s inspired.

Move over Phil C: TikTok users are recreating the drums for In The Air Tonight using nothing but their kitchen cupboards and a hell of a lot of enthusiasm.

This time people are recreating that iconic drum fill from Phil Collins’ 1981 hit, In The Air Tonight. Except they’re using the trusted tools of the layman: kitchen cupboards.

Whilst it’s no match for the iconic tone accidentally discovered by British audio engineer Hugh Padgham in 1980 – a combination of the newly invented SSL console, its unique reverse talking back, and a CR78 drum machine – the humble kitchen cupboard still does ok for itself.

Check out some of the videos below, and head here for more.

And of course the original…

It’s kind of like that time Matthew Wilder’s ’80s hit Break My Stride became an unexpected TikTok sensation.