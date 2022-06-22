TikTok’s cutest pug ‘Noodle’ has made the NYT bestseller list at number one, for children’s picture books.

Sweet 13-year-old Noodle the Pug has already captivated the TikTok world, and now it seems he’s ready to win over the hearts and minds of children all over the world with a new picture book.

Over 4.5 million fans have been checking in on him daily, to see how Noodle decides to spend his day. If it’s a “bones” day, then Noodle’s ready to embrace whatever it has in store. If he collapses, it’s a “no bones” day, which means it’s a rest day, and is considered a prescription for self-care.

His very zen approach to life has been seen as an encouragement to take a little rest when you need it, a little recharge affirmation if you will. Noodle is a sweet, silly 13-year-old pug who enjoys hanging out with his favourite human, Jonathan. The pair have been living together for 6 years, ever since Jonathan rescued the little guy, not knowing how long they might have been together. And here they are, 7 years later, the best of buds.

In a recent chat with The Spruce, Jonathan said “Being home for almost two years now, he’s always been my buddy, but he’s really my companion right now. He’s the one who keeps me focused on the day. He’s the one who keeps me from spiraling with existential dread. [Dogs are] blissfully unaware of what’s going on, and there’s something comforting about that. He brings me truly so much joy every single day, and I think there’s something universal about that. Everyone’s dog is the very best dog that there’s ever been, I think that’s just the universal truth. Noodle is my very best dog that’s ever been.”

“One of the best things that come out of all of this is that I’ve been able to use this platform to try and encourage people to rescue dogs and to adopt dogs and to foster dogs and to share Noodle’s story. All dogs are great dogs—whether you go to a breeder or a shelter—all dogs deserve homes. But it’s so important for me that I’m able to share Noodle’s story about being adopted and how many amazing, wonderful rescue dogs there are out there that are just looking for homes.”

“The attention is great, the brand deals are great, but the best thing that has come out of all of this is that I think people have adopted dogs because of it. That’s the best thing in the world.