Tim Payne, the “least-known” FIFA World Cup star, launches past five million followers

The internet’s favourite All White has finally met his viral creator.

New Zealand defender Tim Payne finally met the internet architect of his sudden fame, Argentine influencer Valen Scarsini, just days before the FIFA World Cup.

Scarsini, known as ‘El Scarso,’ had declared Payne the tournament’s “least-known” player based on a paltry 5,000 Instagram followers. His playful plea to fix that worked beyond measure.

Overnight, Payne’s follower count rocketed past five million, more than the entire population of New Zealnd, transforming the unheralded All White into a viral celebrity.

Meeting at the team hotel in Boca Raton, Payne greeted his benefactor with a warm embrace, joking that his Spanish stopped at “Cómo estás?”

The defender admitted the bizarre whirlwind was “still processing” but hoped the spotlight would boost New Zealand football.

After exchanging jerseys and promises to visit each other’s homelands, the pair posed for photos.

With New Zealand set to face Iran on June 15, Payne insists he remains unchanged: just a footballer focused on finally winning his country’s first World Cup match.